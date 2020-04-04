When COVID-19 attacks the lungs, ventilators can be a patient’s only chance of survival. State officials say Illinois needs more of the devices.

Bashir said the technology to make cheap, portable ventilators is not revolutionary. In fact, there are similar devices on the market already. However, they are made by large medical device companies who have little interest in producing large numbers because it takes a pandemic to put them in demand, he said.

Media reports recently detailed how efforts by the Bush and Obama administrations to create a stockpile of portable, cheap ventilators foundered when the contractor was bought by a larger company that didn’t follow through on the project because it was unprofitable.

But now, in a time of crisis, the U. of I. team hopes the crisis will supersede concerns about profitability and create an opportunity for small companies to retool quickly.

“For Illinois, we have many small businesses that could be qualified to produce these. But they need investment to scale up to retool their manufacturing equipment. This is a barrier for small business,” Bashir said. “It’s not a long-term profitable business. But we have this very urgent need right now.”

With these efforts, however, it remains to be seen how useful simpler machines may be in treating a disease that attacks the lungs so violently.