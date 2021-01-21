Where to get vaccines in Macon County

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 Moderna vaccination clinic Friday, Jan. 22, starting at 9 a.m. at Progress City USA on the campus of Richland Community College.

The first-come, first-serve event will distribute 500 doses of the vaccine. It will conclude at 3 p.m. or when all the vaccine has been distributed.

The event is open to those who meet criteria for Phase 1a and Phase 1b of the distribution process. Phase 1b includes persons aged 65 years and older and frontline essential workers, defined as those workers who are essential for the functioning of society and are at highest risk of exposure, including the following: first responders (firefighters, law enforcement officers, 911 dispatch, security personnel, school officers); corrections officers; food and agriculture (processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care) workers; postal service workers; manufacturing workers; grocery store workers; public transit workers; education; and shelters/adult day care.

Phase 1a includes health care workers.

Those who plan to attend should:

• Enter off of Mound Road;