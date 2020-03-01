Which time to choose?: Changing your clocks could be bad for your health

The measures getting the most traction right now are for permanent daylight saving time, which makes more sun available for after-work activities. In 2018, Florida passed a bill and California voters backed a ballot measure to do so. Maine, Delaware, Tennessee, Oregon and Washington joined in 2019, passing permanent daylight saving bills. President Donald Trump even joined the conversation last March, tweeting: "Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!"

But none of those efforts can become reality without the blessing of Congress. States have always been able to opt out of summer hours and adopt standard time permanently, as Arizona and Hawaii have done. But making daylight saving time year-round is another story.

Still, Scott Yates, whose #Lock the Clock website has become a resource for lawmakers pushing for change, believes this year will be another big year. Yates is particularly encouraged by the attitude he saw from state legislators in August when he presented on the issue at the legislators' annual national summit in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I wasn't the court jester and it wasn't entertainment," he said. "It was like, 'What are the practical ways we can get this thing passed?' "

health