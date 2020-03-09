You can lessen your exposure to coronavirus: Here's how
You can lessen your exposure to coronavirus: Here's how

What you can do

The Red Cross has some commonsense and in-depth information about how we can lessen exposure to COVID-19, also called coronavirus.

Symptoms

  • Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Call your healthcare professional if you develop symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have the disease or if you have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of the disease.

The basics

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and throw the tissue away after use. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
  • Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.
  • Disinfect doorknobs, switches, handles, computers, telephones, bedside tables, bathroom sinks, toilets, counters, toys and other surfaces that are commonly touched around the home or workplace.

Facemasks

  • Facemasks should be used by people who are ill to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.
  • Facemasks are crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

At home

  • Have a supply of food staples and household supplies like laundry detergent and bathroom items, and diapers if you have small children.
  • Check to make sure you have at least a 30-day supply of your prescription medications, and have other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes and vitamins.
  • Create a plan in the event of any closings, event cancellations or postponements for your work, school or daycare center.
  • If you care for older adults or children, plan and prepare for caring for them, should they or you become sick.

 

