Herald & Review Almanac Dec. 29

In 1978, during the Gator Bowl, Ohio State University coach Woody Hayes punched Clemson player Charlie Bauman, who'd intercepted an Ohio State pass. (Hayes was fired by Ohio State the next day.)

In 1986, former British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan died in Sussex, England, at age 92.

In 1989, dissident and playwright Vaclav Havel assumed the presidency of Czechoslovakia.

In 1992, the United States and Russia announced agreement on a nuclear arms reduction treaty.

In 2006, word reached the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein (because of the time difference, it was the morning of Dec. 30 in Iraq when the hanging took place). In a statement, President George W. Bush called Saddam's execution an important milestone on Iraq's road to democracy.

In 2009, brushing aside international appeals, China executed British drug smuggler Akmal Shaikh, who relatives said was mentally unstable and unwittingly lured into crime; it was China's first execution of a European citizen in nearly 60 years. Mexico City enacted Latin America's first law recognizing gay marriage and said it hoped to attract same-sex couples from around the world.