Herald & Review Almanac for April 14

In 2016, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders aggressively challenged each other’s judgment during a Democratic debate in Brooklyn, New York, sparring over Wall Street banks, how high to raise the minimum wage and gun control. The first of two strong earthquakes struck southern Japan; the temblors killed at least 50 people.

In 2020, President Donald Trump announced that he was cutting off U.S. payments to the U.N. health agency, the World Health Organization; Trump said it had not done enough to stop the coronavirus from spreading. Louisiana again delayed its presidential primary, rescheduling it for July 11. (The late date made the primary irrelevant to the selection of the nominees.) NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired by the Chip Ganassi Racing team, two days after he used a racial slur on a live stream of a virtual race. Hank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of four siblings who owned controlling shares of the New York Yankees, died at 63.