Herald & Review Almanac for April 19

In 1989, 47 sailors were killed when a gun turret exploded aboard the USS Iowa in the Caribbean. (The Navy initially suspected that a dead crew member had deliberately sparked the blast, but later said there was no proof of that.)

In 1994, a Los Angeles jury awarded $3.8 million to beaten motorist Rodney King.

In 1995, a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people. (Bomber Timothy McVeigh, who prosecutors said had planned the attack as revenge for the Waco siege of two years earlier, was convicted of federal murder charges and executed in 2001.)

In 2005, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany was elected pope in the first conclave of the new millennium; he took the name Benedict XVI.

In 2010, the U.S. and Iraq claimed a major victory against al-Qaida, saying their forces had killed the terror group's two top figures in an air and ground assault on their safe house near former President Saddam Hussein's hometown. Kenya's Robert Kiprono Cheruiyot won the Boston Marathon and broke the course record with a time of 2:05:52; Ethiopia's Teyba Erkesso won the women's race in a time of 2:26:11.