Herald & Review Almanac for April 22

In 2020, Tyson Foods suspended operations at a pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa, that was blamed for fueling a massive coronavirus outbreak in the region; the plant was critical to the nation’s pork supply. (At least three workers at the plant died after contracting the virus, which infected more than 1,000 other workers there.) Federal officials said two pet cats in New York state had tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States; the cats had mild respiratory illnesses. The Boston Red Sox were stripped of their second-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft for sign-stealing in 2018; former Red Sox manager Alex Cora was suspended through the 2020 postseason for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing operation. Actor Shirley Knight, a two-time Oscar nominee, died in Texas at the age of 83.