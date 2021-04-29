Herald & Review Almanac for April 29

In 2016, hundreds of rowdy protesters broke through barricades and threw eggs at police outside a hotel in Burlingame, California, where Donald Trump addressed the state’s Republican convention. North Korea sentenced Kim Dong Chul, a U.S. citizen of Korean heritage, to 10 years in prison after convicting him of espionage and subversion. Joey Meek, a friend of Dylann Roof, the white man later convicted of killing nine Black parishioners during a Bible study at a Charleston, South Carolina, church pleaded guilty to lying to federal authorities. (Meek was sentenced in March 2017 to more than two years in prison.)

In 2020, Scientists announced the first effective treatment against the coronavirus, the experimental antiviral medication remdesivir, which they said could speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients. The government estimated that the U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate in the first quarter of the year as the pandemic shut down much of the country. The Federal Reserve said it would keep its key short-term interest rate near zero for the foreseeable future as part of its effort to bolster the economy. A suburban Minneapolis nursing home said 47 residents had died from complications of COVID-19. President Donald Trump said the federal government would not extend the social distancing guidelines that were expiring the next day; he said he would resume his own out-of-state travel. Police were called to a Brooklyn, New York, neighborhood after a funeral home overwhelmed by the coronavirus resorted to storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks and a passerby complained about the smell; no criminal charges were filed.