Herald & Review Almanac for April 30

In 2020, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits soared past 30 million in the six weeks since the virus outbreak took hold. The Republican-led Michigan legislature refused to extend the state’s emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging the authority of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deal with the pandemic; Whitmer responded by declaring a new 28-day state of emergency. Hundreds of conservative activists, some openly carrying assault rifles, returned to the Michigan state Capitol to denounce the governor’s stay-home order. President Donald Trump continued to speculate on the origins of the coronavirus, saying China could have unleashed it on the world due to some kind of “mistake” or that it might have been released intentionally. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York City subways would be shut down from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. each day for cleaning of trains and stations.