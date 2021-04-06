Herald & Review Almanac for April 6

In 2020, hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order postponing the following day’s election for two months, the Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Republicans in the state legislature who said Evers didn’t have the authority to reschedule the race; the decision left Wisconsin as the only state proceeding with an April election amid the coronavirus outbreak. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to the intensive care unit of a London hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, after his condition deteriorated. A federal judge refused to block Los Angeles officials from shutting down gun stores as nonessential businesses during the pandemic. Amid glimmers of hope that the pandemic could be slowing, stocks surged worldwide, capped by a 7% leap for the U.S. market. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a complete lockdown over the upcoming Passover holiday to control the country’s coronavirus outbreak.