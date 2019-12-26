Herald & Review Almanac for Dec. 26

In 2014, mourners gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami. Russia identified NATO as the nation's No. 1 military threat under a new military doctrine signed by President Vladimir Putin. James B. Edwards, South Carolina's first Republican governor since Reconstruction and later energy secretary for two years in the Reagan administration, died at age 87.

In 2018, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip to Iraq to meet with U.S. troops, landing at an airbase west of Baghdad after dark for a visit that lasted around three and a half hours. The Dow industrials posted their biggest-ever single-day point gain, surging more than 1,000 points higher; the market remained on track for its worst December since 1931. Serena Williams was voted The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the fifth time, capping a year in which she reached the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open after a remarkable return to tennis. Japan announced that it was leaving the International Whaling Commission in order to resume commercial whale hunts for the first time in 30 years, but said it would no longer go to the Antarctic for annual killings that had been harshly criticized.