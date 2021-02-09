Herald & Review Almanac for Feb. 10

In 2016, Senate Democrats and Republicans united behind tougher sanctions on North Korea for violating international law by pursuing nuclear weapons. President Barack Obama took a nostalgic trip to the Illinois capital of Springfield where he launched his national political career nine years earlier. For the 15th time, officials denied parole for Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Former Transportation Secretary Drew Lewis, 84, died in Prescott, Arizona.

In 2020, U.S. health officials confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus among the hundreds of people who’d been evacuated from China to military bases in the United States; it was among the 13 confirmed cases in the U.S. Britain declared the new coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” and said people with the virus could now be forcibly quarantined. U.S. prosecutors charged four members of the Chinese military with breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans.