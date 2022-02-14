Herald & Review Almanac for Feb. 14

In 2020, after being stranded at sea for two weeks because five ports refused to allow their cruise ship to dock, passengers cheered as they left the MS Westerdam in Cambodia; the Holland America Line had said no cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed among passengers and crew. (An 83-year-old American woman who was on the ship and flew from Cambodia to Malaysia was later found to be carrying the virus.)

In 2021, Japan formally approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and said it would start nationwide inoculations within days, but months behind the U.S. and many other countries. Vast numbers of people across Myanmar flouted orders against demonstrations to march again in protest against the military takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.