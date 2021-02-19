Herald & Review Almanac for Feb. 20

In 2020, Japan’s Health Ministry said two passengers who’d been taken off a quarantined cruise ship after being infected with the new coronavirus had died; both were in their 80s and had pre-existing diseases. Sixteen Americans who’d been brought to the U.S. from the cruise ship were in hospitals, either because delayed test results showed that they had the virus or because they had shown symptoms. A poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found more Americans expressing some concern about catching the flu than about catching the coronavirus. Trump loyalist Roger Stone was sentenced to more than three years in prison for crimes including lying to Congress and obstructing the House’s inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. (Trump would commute the sentence just days before Stone was to report for detention; he then gave Stone a full pardon in December 2020.) Morgan Stanley announced that it was buying E-Trade Financial for $13 billion in stock.