Herald & Review Almanac for Feb. 21

In 2020, Health officials said at least 18 Americans who’d returned home from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan were infected with the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the U.S. to at least 35. Italy reported its first coronavirus death as the number of confirmed cases in Italy more than quadrupled. A temporary truce between the United States and the Taliban in Afghanistan took effect, setting the stage for the two sides to sign a peace deal the following week. Greyhound, the nation’s largest bus company, said it would stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses to conduct routine immigration checks. Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3 billion to settle criminal and civil investigations into a long-running practice in which employees opened millions of unauthorized bank accounts in order to meet sales goals.