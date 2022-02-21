Herald & Review Almanac for Feb. 21

In 2020, a temporary truce between the United States and the Taliban in Afghanistan took effect, setting the stage for the two sides to sign a peace deal the following week.

In 2021, hospitals across the southern United States grappled with ruptured water pipes and patient transfers as the region carried on with efforts to recover from the winter weather that paralyzed parts of the nation. Police in Liberty, New York, said an expectant father was killed when a device he was building for a gender reveal party exploded. Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in three sets to win his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title.