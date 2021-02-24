Herald & Review Almanac for Feb. 24

On 2020, the White House sent lawmakers a $2.5 billion plan to respond to the coronavirus; it was immediately slammed by Democrats as insufficient. Wall Street endured its worst session in two years, with the Dow industrials slumping more than 1,000 points on fears that the viral outbreak would weaken the world economy. Police manned checkpoints around sealed-off towns in northern Italy. Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted in New York on charges of rape and sexual assault against two women. Friends and family of Kobe Bryant joined 20,000 fans in mourning the NBA superstar at the Los Angeles arena where he played for 17 seasons. Kobe Bryant’s widow sued the companies that owned and operated the helicopter that crashed and killed Bryant and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter in January. Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions, died at 101; she’d been portrayed in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures,” about pioneering Black female aerospace workers. Adventure novelist Clive Cussler died at the age of 88.