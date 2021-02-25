Herald & Review Almanac for Feb. 25

In 2020, U.S. health officials warned that the coronavirus was certain to spread more widely in the United States; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to be prepared. President Donald Trump, speaking in India, said the virus was “very well under control” in the U.S. Civil protection officials in Italy said the number of virus cases there had increased by 45% in a 24-hour period; Italy had confirmed a total of 11 deaths. Six European nations announced cases of COVID-19 in people who had recently traveled from northern Italy. U.S. stock indexes added a second consecutive day of losses, falling more than 3 percent. Former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak, who was a force for stability in the Middle East for nearly 30 years before being forced from power in an Arab Spring uprising, died at a Cairo hospital; he was 91.