Herald & Review Almanac for Feb. 8

In 2020, the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said a 60-year-old U.S. citizen who’d been diagnosed with the coronavirus had died on Feb. 5 in Wuhan; it was apparently the first American fatality from the virus. In legal briefs filed on the eve of Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, lawyers for the former president insisted that he was not guilty of inciting a violent mob at the Capitol to try to overturn the election; prosecutors said Trump must be convicted for this “most grievous constitutional crime” even after leaving the White House. Anthony Sowell, 61, died in prison while awaiting execution for killing 11 women and hiding their remains in and around his Cleveland home. Mary Wilson, one of the original members of the 1960s Motown group the Supremes, died at her Nevada home at 76. Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer died in North Carolina at 77. Electric automaker Tesla said it had invested around $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and planned to soon begin accepting the digital currency as payment.