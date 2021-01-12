Herald & Review Almanac for Jan. 13

In 2020, anger swelled in Iran over the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian jetliner and the government’s effort to conceal its role; videos appeared to show security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protests. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker dropped out of the Democratic presidential race after failing to qualify for a December debate. At a royal family summit in eastern England, Queen Elizabeth II brokered a deal to secure the future of the monarchy; it would allow Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to live part-time in Canada. The Houston Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after the pair had been suspended by Major League Baseball for a sign-stealing scheme. “Joker” led the way with 11 Oscar nominations. Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading top-ranked LSU to a 42-25 win over No. 3 Clemson to capture the national championship.