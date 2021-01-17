Herald & Review Almanac for Jan. 18

In 2020, ahead of opening statements in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, House prosecutors wrote that Trump had “used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a United States election for his personal political gain,” while Trump’s legal team denounced what it called a “brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election.” The National Archives said it had made a mistake when it blurred images of anti-Trump signs used in an exhibit on women’s suffrage. The World War I film “1917” took top honors at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, would no longer use the title “royal highness” or receive public funds for their work under a deal allowing them to step aside as senior royals.