Herald & Review Almanac for Jan. 25

In 2020, President Donald Trump’s defense team opened its arguments at his first Senate impeachment trial, casting the effort to remove him from office as a politically motivated attempt to subvert the 2016 election and the upcoming 2020 contest. Canada, Australia and Malaysia each reported their first cases of the new coronavirus. House Democrats delivered the impeachment case against Donald Trump to the Senate for the start of his historic second impeachment trial even as Republican senators eased off of their criticism of the former president and shunned calls to convict him over the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden reinstated COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from more than two dozen countries, including European countries that allowed travel across open borders; he added South Africa to the list because of concerns about a variant of the coronavirus that had spread beyond that nation. Biden signed an order reversing a Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender individuals from military service. Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who led the former president’s efforts to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election.