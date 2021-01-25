Herald & Review Almanac for Jan. 26

In 2020, The U.S. consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, said it would evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight. Five cases of the new coronavirus were now confirmed in the United States, including new cases in California and Arizona; all involved people who had traveled to Wuhan. The New York Times reported that in a draft of an upcoming book, former national security adviser John Bolton said that President Donald Trump had wanted to maintain a freeze on military assistance to Ukraine until it aided political investigations into his Democratic rivals. Eighteen-year-old singer Billie Eilish made history at the Grammy Awards, becoming the youngest to win one of Grammy’s top awards and the first to sweep all four in nearly 40 years.