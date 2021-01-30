Herald & Review Almanac for Jan. 31

In 2020, the United States declared a public health emergency over the new coronavirus, and President Donald Trump signed an order to temporarily bar entry to foreign nationals, other than immediate family of U.S. citizens, who had traveled in China within the past 14 days. Three U.S. airlines suspended all flights between the U.S. and China. The U.S. government ordered two weeks of quarantine at a California military base for the nearly 200 Americans who’d been evacuated on a charter flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan. The Senate narrowly rejected Democratic demands to summon witnesses for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Britain formally left the European Union after 47 years of membership. Author Mary Higgins Clark, known as the “Queen of Suspense,” died in Florida at the age of 92. The Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment for children with peanut allergies.