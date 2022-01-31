Herald & Review Almanac for Jan. 31

In 2020, the United States declared a health emergency over the new coronavirus, and President Donald Trump signed an order to temporarily bar entry to foreign nationals, other than immediate family of U.S. citizens, who had traveled in China within the preceding 14 days. The Senate narrowly rejected Democratic demands to summon witnesses for President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.

In 2021, Tens of thousands of people protested across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a second wave of nationwide demonstrations that rattled the Kremlin; activists said police detained more than 5,100 protesters across the country, including more than 1,600 in Moscow. Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Israelis participated in a pair of funerals for two prominent rabbis in Jerusalem, flouting the country’s ban on large public gatherings amid the pandemic. A World Health Organization team looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited the food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was linked to many early infections.