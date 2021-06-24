Herald & Review Almanac for June 24

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 24, 1948, Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the western allies to organize the Berlin Airlift.

On June 24:

In 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.

In 1807, a grand jury in Richmond, Virginia, indicted former Vice President Aaron Burr on charges of treason and high misdemeanor (he was later acquitted).

In 1880, “O Canada,” the future Canadian national anthem, was first performed in Quebec City.

In 1940, France signed an armistice with Italy during World War II.

In 1947, what’s regarded as the first modern UFO sighting took place as private pilot Kenneth Arnold, an Idaho businessman, reported seeing nine silvery objects flying in a “weaving formation” near Mount Rainier in Washington.

In 1957, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Roth v. United States, ruled 6-3 that obscene materials were not protected by the First Amendment.

In 1964, AT&T inaugurated commercial “Picturephone” service between New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (the service, however, never caught on).

In 1973, President Richard Nixon concluded his summit with the visiting leader of the Soviet Union, Leonid Brezhnev, who hailed the talks in an address on American television.

In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger — carrying America’s first woman in space, Sally K. Ride — coasted to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

In 1992, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, strengthened its 30-year ban on officially sponsored worship in public schools, prohibiting prayer as a part of graduation ceremonies.

In 2011, a defiant U.S. House voted overwhelmingly to deny President Barack Obama the authority to wage war against Libya, but Republicans fell short in an effort to actually cut off funds for the operation. New York State legalized same-sex marriage.

In 2015, a federal judge in Boston formally sentenced Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for the 2013 terror attacks. (A federal appeals court later threw out the sentence; the Supreme Court this fall will consider reinstating it.) Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley became the first southern governor to use his executive power to remove Confederate banners, as four flags with secessionist symbols were taken down from a large monument to rebel soldiers outside the state capitol in Montgomery.

In 2016, President Barack Obama created the first national monument to gay rights, designating the site of the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan. Republican Donald Trump, visiting Scotland, hailed Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, drawing parallels to the anger driving his own presidential campaign.

In 2018, women in Saudi Arabia were able to drive for the first time, as the world’s last remaining ban on female drivers was lifted.

In 2020, three white men were indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot while running in a neighborhood near Georgia’s coast. Wisconsin’s governor activated the National Guard to protect state properties after a night of violent protests that included the toppling of two statues outside the state Capitol. The city of Charleston, South Carolina, removed a statue honoring John C. Calhoun, an early U.S. vice president and defender of slavery. The U.S. recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest level since late April, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. Party officials confirmed that Democrats would hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee in August. A divided federal appeals court ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, finding that the Justice Department’s move to abandon the case settled the matter. (Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador.)

