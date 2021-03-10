Herald & Review Almanac for March 10

In 2016, Donald Trump and his Republican rivals turned their presidential debate in Miami into a mostly respectful but still pointed discussion of Social Security, Islam, trade and more. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an official visit to the White House.

In 2020, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled primary-night rallies in Cleveland amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Biden won primaries in the battleground state of Michigan and three other states, dealing a serious blow to Sanders. Clusters of the coronavirus swelled on both U.S. coasts, with more than 70 cases linked to a biotech conference in Boston and infections turning up at 10 nursing homes in the Seattle area. Infections in Italy topped the 10,000 mark, as authorities enforced a sweeping nationwide lockdown. Stocks recouped most of their historic losses from a day earlier, amid fluctuating hopes on Wall Street that the government would try to cushion the economic pain from the coronavirus.