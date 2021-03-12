Herald & Review Almanac for March 12

In 2020, the White House said President Donald Trump had no plans to be tested for the coronavirus or go into quarantine, even though a Brazilian official who attended weekend events with Trump in Florida had tested positive. Trump said he was temporarily halting his campaign rallies. The NCAA canceled its basketball tournaments after earlier planning to play in empty arenas. The NHL joined the NBA in suspending play. Major League Baseball delayed the start of its season by at least two weeks. (An abbreviated 60-game season would begin in July.) New York’s governor ordered Broadway theaters to shut down for a month; all gatherings of more than 500 people were temporarily banned. (The theaters remain closed.) Disneyland in California said it would close for the rest of March. (The park has yet to reopen.) Studios announced that the release of major films, including “Mulan,” would be delayed because of the virus.