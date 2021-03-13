Herald & Review Almanac for March 13

In 1969, the Apollo 9 astronauts splashed down, ending a mission that included the successful testing of the Lunar Module.

In 1996, a gunman burst into an elementary school in Dunblane, Scotland, and opened fire, killing 16 children and one teacher before killing himself.

In 2011, the estimated death toll from Japan’s earthquake and tsunami climbed past 10,000 as authorities raced to combat the threat of multiple nuclear reactor meltdowns while hundreds of thousands of people struggled to find food and water. The NCAA men’s basketball selection committee released its 68-team draw which included a record 11 teams from the Big East, the deepest conference in the nation.

In 2013, Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina was elected pope, choosing the name Francis; he was the first pontiff from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium.

In 2016, a Kurdish woman blew herself up in a car at a busy transport hub in Ankara, Turkey, killing 37 people in an attack claimed by TAK, also known as the Kurdish Freedom Falcons.

In 2018, President Donald Trump abruptly dumped Secretary of State Rex Tillerson -- via Twitter -- and moved CIA Director Mike Pompeo from the role of America’s spy chief to its top diplomat.

In 2020, President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, freeing up money and resources for state and local governments to fight the outbreak. Stocks clawed back some of their losses on Wall Street and in Europe a day after the market’s worst session in more than three decades. Delta Air Lines said it would cut its passenger-carrying capacity by 40% to handle an unprecedented drop in air travel demand. Louisiana became the first state to delay a presidential primary because of the virus; the April 4 primary was delayed until June 20. (It was later delayed a second time, to July 11.)

