Herald & Review Almanac for March 14

In 2020, the number of U.S. deaths from the coronavirus climbed past 50. President Donald Trump expanded a ban on travel from European countries, adding Britain and Ireland to the list. Trump said he had been tested for the virus after interactions with people who’d been infected; the White House later said the test was negative. Officials in Miami Beach ordered hundreds of college spring breakers and others from around the world to leave the beach. About 3,000 Americans returning from Europe were stuck for hours in the customs area at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, violating social distancing recommendations; they were screened for coronavirus symptoms before they were allowed to leave the airport.