Herald & Review Almanac for March 19

In 2020, Italy’s coronavirus death toll surged past 3,400, surpassing China’s; worldwide deaths topped 10,000. President Donald Trump focused attention on a malaria drug, chloroquine, as a possible virus treatment; the FDA issued a statement saying that there were “no FDA-approved therapeutics” to treat COVID-19. In a conference call, governors told Trump that their states were in immediate need of federal help to contain the virus. Trump called on states to do more to acquire masks, ventilators and testing supplies, saying that the federal government is not a “shipping clerk.” Trump called off the G-7 meeting that had been scheduled at Camp David in June. The State Department issued a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad under any circumstances. The Labor Department said the number of weekly unemployment claims had soared by 70,000 to 281,000. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered California’s 40 million residents to stay at home indefinitely, except for essential travel.