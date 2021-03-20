Herald & Review Almanac for March 20

In 2020, the governor of Illinois ordered residents to remain in their homes except for essential needs, joining similar efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Stocks tumbled again on Wall Street, ending their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis; the Dow fell more than 900 points to end the week with a 17% loss. At a White House briefing, President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, were openly divided on the possible effectiveness of drugs being explored to treat the virus. Trump announced the closing of the Mexican border to most travel but not trade. Starbucks said it was temporarily closing access to its stores in the U.S. and reducing services to drive thru and delivery only. Singer Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop, died at his home in Georgia; he was 81. Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.