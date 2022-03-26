Herald & Review Almanac for March 26

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 26, 2010, the U.S. and Russia sealed the first major nuclear weapons treaty in nearly two decades, agreeing to slash the former Cold War rivals’ warhead arsenals by nearly one-third.

On March 26:

In 1812, an earthquake devastated Caracas, Venezuela, causing an estimated 26,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In 1827, composer Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna.

In 1945, during World War II, Iwo Jima was fully secured by U.S. forces following a final, desperate attack by Japanese soldiers.

In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Baker v. Carr, gave federal courts the power to order reapportionment of states’ legislative districts.

In 1973, the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” premiered on CBS-TV.

In 1979, a peace treaty was signed by Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (men-AH’-kem BAY’-gihn) and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and witnessed by President Jimmy Carter at the White House.

In 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C., for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

In 1988, Jesse Jackson stunned fellow Democrats by soundly defeating Michael S. Dukakis in Michigan’s Democratic presidential caucuses.

In 1992, a judge in Indianapolis sentenced former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to six years in prison for raping a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson ended up serving three years.)

In 1997, the bodies of 39 members of the Heaven’s Gate techno-religious cult who committed suicide were found inside a rented mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

In 2014, Osama bin Laden’s son-in-law, Sulaiman Abu Ghaith, was convicted in New York for his role as al-Qaida’s fiery chief spokesman after 9/11. (He was later sentenced to life in prison.)

In 2020, the U.S. surpassed official Chinese government numbers to become the country with the most reported coronavirus infections.

In 2012, as demonstrations swirled outside, Supreme Court justices began hearing arguments on challenges to President Barack Obama’s historic health care overhaul. (In June 2012, the court would uphold almost all of the law, including the most disputed part: the mandate that virtually all Americans have health insurance or pay a penalty.) Pope Benedict XVI arrived in Cuba in the footsteps of his immediate predecessor, Pope John Paul II, expressing great affection for Cubans on both sides of the Florida Straits and heartfelt hopes for reconciliation.

In 2017, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack conservative lawmakers for the failure of the Republican bill to replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

In 2021, Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, saying the cable news giant falsely claimed that the voting company rigged the 2020 election. Maj. Gen. William Walker, commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, was tapped to become the House’s first African American sergeant-at-arms. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a law banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, making Tennessee the third state to approve such a measure in 2021.

