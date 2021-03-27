Herald & Review Almanac for March 27

In 1980, 123 workers died when a North Sea floating oil field platform, the Alexander Kielland, capsized during a storm.

In 1995, “Forrest Gump” won six Academy Awards, including best picture and a second consecutive best actor Oscar for Tom Hanks.

In 2011, International air raids targeted Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi’s hometown of Sirte (SURT) for the first time as rebels quickly closed in on the regime stronghold.

In 2015, Italy’s highest court overturned the murder conviction of Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend in the 2007 slaying of Knox’s roommate, bringing to a definitive end the high-profile case that had captivated trial-watchers on both sides of the Atlantic.

In 2016, a bombing in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore killed 65 people in a park crowded with Christians, including many children; a breakaway faction of the Taliban claimed responsibility. The Syrian government recaptured the historic city of Palmyra from Islamic State fighters who had waged a 10-month reign of terror there.