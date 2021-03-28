Herald & Review Almanac for March 28

In 2020, the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the U.S. topped 2,000, twice the number from just three days earlier; five countries had higher death tolls, including Italy with more than 10,000. New York’s presidential primary was delayed from April 28 to June 23. President Donald Trump considered and then rejected ordering a quarantine for residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Russia announced a full border closure. The U.N. donated 250,000 face masks to New York City. Lonnie Franklin, the convicted serial killer known as the “Grim Sleeper” who preyed on the women of South Los Angeles for decades, died in a California prison at the age of 67. Former Sen. Tom Coburn died at 72; the Oklahoma Republican was a conservative political maverick known for railing against federal earmarks.