Herald & Review Almanac for March 30

In 2020, Florida authorities arrested a megachurch pastor after they said he held two Sunday services with hundreds in attendance in violation of coronavirus restrictions. (The charges were later dropped.) A Navy hospital ship arrived in New York City to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping the city’s hospitals. (President Donald Trump said a week later that he would allow coronavirus patients to be treated aboard the ship in addition to patients who did not have the virus.) Macy’s, Kohl’s and Gap Inc. all said they would stop paying tens of thousands of employees who were thrown out of work when the chains temporarily closed their stores because of the pandemic. Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that included “Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” died at 81 in Los Angeles.