Herald & Review Almanac for March 8

In 2019, Maryland’s highest court denied a new trial for Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.” (The court agreed with a lower court that Syed's legal counsel was deficient in failing to investigate an alibi witness, but it disagreed that the deficiency prejudiced the case.) Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who had served years in prison for leaking classified documents, was sent to jail for up to 18 months for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. (Manning remains behind bars, vowing not to cooperate in the investigation.) A grand jury in Chicago indicted “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs. (Prosecutors dropped the case in March, but a grand jury revived it in February 2020, indicting Smollett on charges of lying to police about the alleged attack.)