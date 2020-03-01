Herald & Review Almanac for March 1

In 2010, wartime Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, defending himself against charges of Europe's worst genocide since the Holocaust, told judges in his slow-moving trial that he was not the barbarian depicted by U.N. prosecutors, but was protecting his people against a fundamentalist Muslim plot. Jay Leno returned as host of NBC's "The Tonight Show."

In 2015, tens of thousands marched through Moscow in honor of slain Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who had been shot to death on Feb. 27. Minnie Minoso, major league baseball's first black Latino star, died in Chicago. (There was some question about Minoso's age, but the medical examiner's office and the White Sox said he was 90.)

In 2019, in an effort to defuse a dramatic escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors over the disputed region of Kashmir, Pakistan handed over a captured Indian air force pilot to Indian officials at a border crossing. The driver of a Tesla Model 3 was killed when the car drove beneath a semitrailer in Delray Beach, Florida; investigators determined that the driver had activated the company’s semi-autonomous Autopilot system about 10 seconds before the crash.

Thought for Today:

"The only sense that is common in the long run, is the sense of change — and we all instinctively avoid it."

— E.B. White, American writer (1899-1985).

