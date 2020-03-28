Herald & Review Almanac for March 28

In 2015, Afghanistan's highest court ruled that the police officer convicted of murdering Associated Press photographer Anja Niedringhaus and wounding AP correspondent Kathy Gannon should serve 20 years in prison. Two Russians and an American floated into the International Space Station, eight hours after launching from Russia's space facility in Kazakhstan; Mikhail Kornienko and Scott Kelly spent 342 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, while Russia's Gennady Padalka stayed for six months.

In 2019, As President Donald Trump claimed that he’d been fully exonerated in the report from special counsel Robert Mueller, based on a four-page summary by his attorney general, Democrats intensified their demands for the full report; it would be released weeks later. The Energy Department said the Trump administration had approved seven applications for U.S. companies to sell nuclear power technology and assistance to Saudi Arabia. The president said he was backing off of his budget request to eliminate funding for the Special Olympics; his announcement came after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spent days defending the proposed cuts.