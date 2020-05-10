Herald & Review Almanac for May 10

In 1975, Sony began selling its Betamax home videocassette recorder in Japan.

In 1978, Britain's Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon announced they were divorcing after 18 years of marriage.

In 1994, Nelson Mandela took the oath of office in Pretoria to become South Africa's first black president. The state of Illinois executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy, 52, for the murders of 33 young men and boys.

In 2002, a tense 39-day-old standoff between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem ended with 13 suspected militants flown into European exile and 26 released into the Gaza Strip.

In 2005, a federal bankruptcy judge approved United Airlines' plan to terminate its employees' pension plans.

In 2010, President Barack Obama introduced Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan, billing her as a unifying force for a fractured court. Sunday school teacher Melissa Huckaby, accused of kidnapping, raping and killing 8-year-old Sandra Cantu, pleaded guilty in Tracy, California, to murder. (Huckaby was later sentenced to life in prison.) The European Union put up a staggering $1 trillion to contain its spreading government debt crisis.