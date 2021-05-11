Herald & Review Almanac for May 11

In 2020, after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among staffers, a memo to White House staff directed “everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask or facial covering”; a maskless President Donald Trump addressed a Rose Garden audience filled with mask-wearing administration officials. Twitter announced that it would add a warning label to tweets containing disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus. Georgia’s attorney general appointed a Black district attorney from the Atlanta area to take over the case of a white father and son charged with killing a Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, near the Georgia port city of Brunswick. Jerry Stiller, best known for his role as George Costanza’s father in “Seinfeld” and earlier as part of a comedy duo with wife Anne Meara, died at 92.