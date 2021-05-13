Herald & Review Almanac for May 13

In 2020, President Donald Trump urged governors to work to reopen schools that were closed because of the coronavirus; he took issue with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s caution against moving too quickly in returning students to class. The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ coronavirus stay-at-home order, ruling that his administration had overstepped its authority by extending the order for another month. An American cargo pilot, Brian Yeargan, was sentenced to four weeks in prison in Singapore for violating coronavirus restrictions by leaving his hotel to buy masks and a thermometer. Michigan regulators suspended the license of barber Karl Menke, who insisted on cutting hair despite an order to stay closed during the pandemic. Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign chairman who was convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia probe, was released from federal prison to serve the rest of his sentence at home due to concerns about the coronavirus.