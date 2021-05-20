Herald & Review Almanac for May 20

In 2020, President Donald Trump threatened to hold up federal funds for two election battleground states (Michigan and Nevada) that were making it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic. Police ticketed seven people for cutting hair during a protest against coronavirus restrictions outside the Michigan Capitol, where about a dozen barbers and hair stylists defied stay-at-home orders to give free haircuts. Apple and Google released smartphone technology that could notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus. Former Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter were arrested in Massachusetts on charges that they had smuggled Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon in a box as he faced financial misconduct charges. (The Taylors were extradited to Japan in March 2021.) Government figures showed that U.S. births continued to fall in 2019, leading to the lowest number of newborns in 35 years.