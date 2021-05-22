Herald & Review Almanac for May 22

In 2020, one year ago: President Donald Trump labeled houses of worship as “essential” and called on governors to let them reopen; he threatened to “override” governors who defied him. As Americans headed into the Memorial Day weekend, health officials urged them to follow social distancing and other measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. In a radio interview, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden suggested that African Americans who backed President Donald Trump “ain’t black”; he later said he “should not have been so cavalier.” A Pakistani airliner crashed near the airport in Karachi, killing 97 of the 99 people on board. “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to paying half a million dollars into the University of Southern California as part of a college admissions bribery scheme. (Loughlin would spend two months behind bars; Giannulli began a five-month sentence in November 2020 and was released to home confinement in April 2021.)