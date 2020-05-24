Herald & Review Almanac for May 24

In 2019, A Wisconsin man, Jake Patterson, was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents; the sentencing came after the girl told the judge that she wanted him “locked up forever.” (Patterson, who had held the girl under a bed in his remote cabin for 88 days before she made a daring escape, had pleaded guilty to intentional homicide and kidnapping.) Theresa May ended her failed three-year quest to lead Britain out of the European Union, announcing that she would step down as Conservative Party leader. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill banning abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy without exceptions for cases of rape or incest, making it among the most restrictive abortion policies in the nation. (The law was blocked from taking effect after a court challenge.) Amanda Eller, a Hawaii woman, was found injured but alive in a forest on Maui after being missing for more than two weeks.