Herald & Review Almanac for May 4

In 2020, New York State reported more than 1,700 previously undisclosed coronavirus deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities. The Supreme Court heard arguments by phone and allowed the world to listen in live for the first time. The U.S. Senate convened for the first time since March. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, one of the first governors to impose a statewide stay-at-home order, announced that some businesses could reopen by week’s end. Struggling fashion brand J. Crew became the first major retailer to file for bankruptcy protection since the start of the pandemic. Former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula died at 90; he’d won more games than any other NFL coach. Colson Whitehead won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for “The Nickel Boys,” about a brutal Florida reform school during the Jim Crow era; it was his second consecutive Pulitzer-winning novel, following “The Underground Railroad.”