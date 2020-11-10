Herald & Review Almanac for Nov. 10

In 1982, the newly finished Vietnam Veterans Memorial was opened to its first visitors in Washington, D.C., three days before its dedication. Soviet leader Leonid I. Brezhnev died at age 75.

In 1997, a judge in Cambridge, Massachusetts, reduced Louise Woodward’s murder conviction to involuntary manslaughter and sentenced the English au pair to the 279 days she’d already served in the death of 8-month-old Matthew Eappen (EE’-puhn).

In 2009, John Allen Muhammad, mastermind of the 2002 sniper attacks that killed 10 in the Washington, D.C. region, was executed. President Barack Obama visited Fort Hood, Texas, where he somberly saluted the 13 Americans killed in a shooting rampage, and pledged that the killer would be “met with justice — in this world, and the next.”