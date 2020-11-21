Herald & Review Almanac for Nov. 22

In 1980, death claimed film star Mae West at her Hollywood residence at age 87 and former House Speaker John W. McCormack in Dedham, Mass. at age 88.

In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win re-election of the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced she would resign.

In 1995, acting swiftly to boost the Balkan peace accord, the U-N Security Council suspended economic sanctions against Serbia and eased the arms embargo against the states of the former Yugoslavia.

In 2003, thousands of mourners gathered in downtown Dallas along the street where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated 40 years earlier.

In 2005, Angela Merkel took power as Germany’s first female chancellor. Ted Koppel hosted his final edition of ABC News’ “Nightline.”

In 2010, thousands of people stampeded during a festival in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, leaving some 350 dead and hundreds injured in what the prime minister called the country’s biggest tragedy since the 1970s reign of terror by the Khmer Rouge. Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was overwhelmingly elected the National League’s Most Valuable Player.