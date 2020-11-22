Herald & Review Almanac for Nov. 23

In 2001, the U.N. war crimes tribunal said it would try former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic for genocide in Bosnia, linking him for the first time in court to the murders of thousands of non-Serbs and the displacement of a quarter million people. (Milosevic died in March 2006 while his trial was in progress.)

In 2003, five U.S. soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Eduard Shevardnadze resigned as president of Georgia in the face of protests.

In 2006, former KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko died in London from radiation poisoning after making a deathbed statement blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In 2010, North Korea bombarded South Korea’s Yeonpyeong Island with artillery fire, killing four people and raising tensions between the two countries. Texas outfielder Josh Hamilton was a runaway winner of the American League’s Most Valuable Player award. Ingrid Pitt, who’d survived a Nazi concentration camp and dodged Communist police to become one of Britain’s best known horror stars, died in London at 73.